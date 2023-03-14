Audacy (AUD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Audacy Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Audacy has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Audacy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Audacy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUD. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Audacy by 147.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Audacy in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Audacy by 315.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 40,213 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Audacy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,959 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.