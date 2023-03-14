Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Up 18.1% in February

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,960,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $173,453.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,074.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,448 shares of company stock worth $567,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

AUPH traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

