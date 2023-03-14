Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 436,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 93.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

