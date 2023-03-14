Avalanche Price Tops $17.11 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.11 or 0.00069217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.57 billion and $425.13 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00053253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00022365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000897 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,609,316 coins and its circulating supply is 325,546,596 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

