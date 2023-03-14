Avestar Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $4.63 on Tuesday, hitting $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 45,287,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,140,358. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

