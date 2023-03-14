Avestar Capital LLC Invests $212,000 in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VTYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.
In related news, insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $436,597.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,602.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $436,597.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,602.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,341,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
