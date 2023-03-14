Avestar Capital LLC Invests $212,000 in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

Shares of VTYX stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

In related news, insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $436,597.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,602.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $436,597.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,602.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,341,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.