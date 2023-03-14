Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 3,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 9,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Avidbank Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Stories

