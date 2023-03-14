Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Has $77.19 Million Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,758,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,909 shares during the quarter. Driven Brands makes up 4.1% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Driven Brands worth $77,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 836.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,640,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,848,000 after acquiring an additional 140,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $35.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Driven Brands Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on DRVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

