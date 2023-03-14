Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Sells 74,724 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 74,724 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned about 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group Stock Performance

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

