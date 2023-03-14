Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 48,972 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,972 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ingersoll Rand worth $57,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,658,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

