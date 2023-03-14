Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 681,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $54,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after buying an additional 131,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,839,912. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.81. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

