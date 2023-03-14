Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of EPAM Systems worth $78,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.14.

NYSE EPAM opened at $280.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.48 and a 52 week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

