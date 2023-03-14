Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,171,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,089 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $81,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2,549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 549,051 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,295,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 914.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 96,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

