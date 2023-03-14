Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Repligen worth $67,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 13.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Repligen by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 72.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $169.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.60. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

