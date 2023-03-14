Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 32,324 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $71,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,952,000 after buying an additional 435,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after buying an additional 227,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,903,000 after buying an additional 213,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,023,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,081,000 after buying an additional 168,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $99.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

