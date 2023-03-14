Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 34,548 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Graco worth $51,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 3.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 0.8 %

Graco stock opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $72.87.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

