Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $60,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 181,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $228.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

