Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 602,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502,738 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $44,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

