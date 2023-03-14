Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,825,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 328,455 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 2.13% of KB Home worth $47,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KBH. TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

KB Home Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.38). KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

KB Home Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.