Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 374.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,854,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253,101 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of NOV worth $46,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NOV by 288.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of NOV by 52.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 195.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 243.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. NOV’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insider Activity at NOV

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Cowen lifted their price target on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

