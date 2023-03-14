Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $41.51 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327,223 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Flex worth $41,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,214,000 after acquiring an additional 611,858 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,216 shares of company stock valued at $373,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Down 2.4 %

FLEX opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

