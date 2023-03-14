Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,158,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,352,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Webster Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after acquiring an additional 383,804 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Webster Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $60.48.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

