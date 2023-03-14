Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:BBAR opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $886.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.0162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

About Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 169,620 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

