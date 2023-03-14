Band Protocol (BAND) Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00007218 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $222.81 million and approximately $19.65 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 132,453,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,653,282 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

