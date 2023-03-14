Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.50

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
About Bank of Georgia Group
Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Georgia Group (BDGSF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.