Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given a C$160.30 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) received a C$160.30 price objective from research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BMO. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CSFB lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$149.16.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded up C$0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$120.31. 1,117,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,619. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$113.73 and a 12-month high of C$154.47. The firm has a market cap of C$84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$131.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$127.37.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

