Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Shares Gap Up to $28.00

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $31.60. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 127,788 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 9.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at $61,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.