Barclays Lowers Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Price Target to $23.00

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

MGIC opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $664.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

