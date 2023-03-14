Barry West Sells 4,564 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $276,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barry West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Barry West sold 10,900 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $685,392.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of IRDM traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.99. 873,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,756. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.69 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $52.56.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 19,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 486,209 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

