Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BSET opened at $18.21 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $162.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,509,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.