Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €85.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 30th.

BMW opened at €94.64 ($101.76) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €95.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($111.51).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

