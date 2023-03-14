Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,580,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 65,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,656,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,549,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.62. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Stories

