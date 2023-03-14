Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0399

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $160.54 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,767.73 or 0.06809065 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00068372 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00049352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00022048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

