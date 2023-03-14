BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of BGC Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 898.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,890,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,859 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $12,442,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in BGC Partners by 12.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,305,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $5,824,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 290.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 1,425,003 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.61.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

