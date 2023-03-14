Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,921,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,463 shares during the period. Bill.com accounts for about 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $386,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Bill.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 10.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,008,000 after acquiring an additional 150,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 847 shares in the company, valued at $100,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,548 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bill.com Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. BTIG Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.98. 1,204,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $244.89.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

