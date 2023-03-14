Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 274,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Biodesix Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BDSX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 99,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Biodesix had a negative net margin of 171.27% and a negative return on equity of 741.60%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biodesix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 50,000 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,379,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,151,764.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Hutton sold 16,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $29,300.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,726 shares in the company, valued at $359,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 249,675 shares of company stock worth $462,564 and have sold 24,366 shares worth $43,859. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,015,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

About Biodesix

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

