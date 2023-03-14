Bitcicoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $54.22 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $54.22 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcicoin Profile

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 7,708,828,412 coins. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.

Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.

In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

