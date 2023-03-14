Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $131.20 or 0.00530751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $261.57 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,719.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00149751 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00035766 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,337,156 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

