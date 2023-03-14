Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $131.20 or 0.00530751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $261.57 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,719.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00149751 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00035766 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,337,156 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

BCH/USD price chart by TradingView

