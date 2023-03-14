Bitcoin Cash Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.57 billion and $261.79 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $132.78 or 0.00534420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,846.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00149388 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00035738 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000697 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,337,306 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.