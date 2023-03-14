Blackline Safety (BLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$22.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.48 million.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09.

BLN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.15.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

