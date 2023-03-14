BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 15.54. 282,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,531. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52 week low of 14.33 and a 52 week high of 20.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is 16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.82.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
