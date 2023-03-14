BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 15.54. 282,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,531. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52 week low of 14.33 and a 52 week high of 20.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is 16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.82.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 1.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

