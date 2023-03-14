Blur (BLUR) 1-Day Volume Tops $438.86 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded up 31.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. Blur has a total market cap of $60.04 million and $438.86 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002798 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blur has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00409969 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,194.68 or 0.27711192 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 408,086,635.84474885 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.68410435 USD and is up 28.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $372,045,138.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.