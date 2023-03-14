BNB (BNB) Reaches One Day Volume of $860.57 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. BNB has a market cap of $49.10 billion and approximately $860.57 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $310.99 or 0.01251655 BTC on exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,892,173 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,892,380.08094618 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 306.86814676 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1214 active market(s) with $893,863,716.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

