Braintrust (BTRST) One Day Volume Tops $805,820.13

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $68.87 million and approximately $805,820.13 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00003444 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Braintrust has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

