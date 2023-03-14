Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €99.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €99.00 ($106.45) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($92.47) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($89.25) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down €2.30 ($2.47) on Tuesday, reaching €67.50 ($72.58). The company had a trading volume of 537,200 shares. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($60.48). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.02.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

