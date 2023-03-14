Brick & Kyle Associates Has $3.54 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brick & Kyle Associates reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 635.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 114,212 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.0% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Shares of V opened at $216.99 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $408.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.