Brick & Kyle Associates Has $5.28 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.2% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,621 shares of company stock worth $16,177,575 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

ABBV stock opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $269.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.