Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Up 29.7% in February

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAP traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

