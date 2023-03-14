Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brilliant Earth Group Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.83. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.