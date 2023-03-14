Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.83. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

