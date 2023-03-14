Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Target Price at GBX 331.67

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 332 ($4.05).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.20) to GBX 290 ($3.53) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.33) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.84) to GBX 390 ($4.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

In related news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,828.96). In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,828.96). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £2,396.16 ($2,920.37). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,877. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 240.59 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.90 ($3.51). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 257.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 249.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.93 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,588.24%.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

